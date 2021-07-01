Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

