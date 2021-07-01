Comparing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppYea and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems 5.44% 7.23% 4.30%

Risk and Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppYea and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.85 $13.82 million $0.98 33.91

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppYea and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than AppYea.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats AppYea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

