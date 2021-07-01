Comparing Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $7.50 billion 1.54 $330.00 million $2.29 39.34

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical 2 7 5 0 2.21

Artius Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.04%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $92.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Westlake Chemical 5.39% 6.90% 3.29%

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Artius Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, films for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

