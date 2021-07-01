Comparing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 7.61 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -42.50 Venus Concept $78.01 million 2.22 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.98

BrainsWay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40% Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BrainsWay and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

