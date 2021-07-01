Comparing LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LifeMD and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88

LifeMD currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.13%. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than 1Life Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeMD and 1Life Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 8.20 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.59 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 11.80 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -48.72

LifeMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare. 1Life Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats LifeMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

