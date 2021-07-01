COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

CMPS traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 335,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

