ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 1,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

