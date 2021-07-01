Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

