Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 227,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

