Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.87 $19.45 million N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.84 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.22

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Mortgage Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16% New York Mortgage Trust 97.46% 9.41% 3.55%

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

