Contrasting Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 11.76 $68.72 million $0.07 306.43 Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Jammin Java on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

