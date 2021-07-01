Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 1.2%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

