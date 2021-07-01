Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

