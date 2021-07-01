Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
