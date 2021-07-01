Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CJREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

