Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.01. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

