Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on the stock.

CSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

CSP traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487.80 ($6.37). 1,178,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28).

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

