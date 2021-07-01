Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.40. 15,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

