Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $262.11 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

