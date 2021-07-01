Covington Capital Management Has $37,000 Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

