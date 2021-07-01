Covington Capital Management Has $67,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,639,160 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.