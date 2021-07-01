Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 732,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 898,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CREX stock remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.