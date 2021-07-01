Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,204 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.