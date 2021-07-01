Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $15,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $3,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

