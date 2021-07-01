Credit Suisse AG Buys 166,816 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Afya were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

