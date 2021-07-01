Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

