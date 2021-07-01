Credit Suisse AG Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.