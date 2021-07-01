Credit Suisse AG Has $25.89 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,849,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 57.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 115.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

