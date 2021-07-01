Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,954 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $373.45 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.49 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

