Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,589 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $3,682,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

