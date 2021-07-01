Credit Suisse AG Sells 193,310 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

AXTA stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

