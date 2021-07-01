Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 74,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

