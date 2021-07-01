Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

