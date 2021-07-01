Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

CWEGF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

