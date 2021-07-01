Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

CWEGF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

