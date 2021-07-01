Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.07

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 977251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
