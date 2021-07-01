Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.07

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 977251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

