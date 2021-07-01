Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 3,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

