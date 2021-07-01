Criteo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,883 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the typical volume of 796 call options.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,566. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $29,444,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

