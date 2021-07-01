Critical Analysis: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Affirm and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 4 9 0 2.57 Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Affirm currently has a consensus price target of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.15%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Affirm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affirm and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $509.53 million 35.04 -$112.60 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.28 $25.66 million ($0.86) -8.88

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -34.01% -53.97% -6.49% Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Affirm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

