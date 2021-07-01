Critical Comparison: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 102.51% 10.66% 4.67% First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.64 $71.37 million $1.43 9.66 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.27 $10.42 million N/A N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Acceptance.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

