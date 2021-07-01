Critical Contrast: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kadmon alerts:

This table compares Kadmon and Silence Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -5,103.69% -142.70% -47.99% Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

96.9% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon and Silence Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 6 0 3.00 Silence Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kadmon presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Silence Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $8.29 million 80.28 -$108.91 million ($0.67) -5.78 Silence Therapeutics $5.48 million 142.25 -$41.79 million ($0.40) -65.41

Silence Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. Kadmon Holdings, Inc., was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. It has a collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.