CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-$324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $260.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

