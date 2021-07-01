Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

CCI opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

