Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

CCI opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

