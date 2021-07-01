CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00140424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00171144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,703.31 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.