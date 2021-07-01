Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 35,828 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

