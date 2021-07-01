Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $243.81 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.