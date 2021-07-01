CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $73.48

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.48, but opened at $64.16. CureVac shares last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 40,120 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -60.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

