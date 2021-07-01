Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

CWK stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

