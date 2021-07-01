CWV Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,848.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $5.42 million and $12,848.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.81 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

