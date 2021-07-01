Cyclone Protocol (CYC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $624,484.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $624,484.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $463.97 or 0.01407517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008198 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,050 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

