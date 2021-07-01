DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VOXX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

