DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.
Shares of VOXX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
